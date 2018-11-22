Aregbesola's wife lauds Osun medical personnel

Wife of Osun state Governor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola has lauded medical personnel in the State for supporting the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola to achieve quality healthcare delivery in the state.

She gave the commendation at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo while presenting the re- equipped and upgraded Labour ward to the hospital.

The project was carried out by Osun Officials Wives Association (OSUNWA), a body formed by the wives of elected and appointed official of government in the state.

The First Lady said the decision of OSUNWA stems from the priority given to issue of maternal and child health which make it to deem it fit to bring improvement to quality of facilities and care that pregnant women and the newborns would have access to.

She stressed further that OSUNWA believes that the project will enhance the index of survival of the newborns and would also positively reduce the incidence of preventable and treatable neonatal causes.

She commended the management of LAUTECH for allowing the body to carry out the modest intervention and urged the management and the medical staff to consider the gesture as a further step to bring healthcare services to the door steps of pregnant women.