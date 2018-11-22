Africa Security Watch honours CP Ahmed Iliyasu, others

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has been honoured for his innovation in crime fighting.

The police chief received the award at the 15th Conference of the Africa Security Watch held in Gambia.

Also, the command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi and the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan were honoured at the event.

The event which took place at Labranda Koral Beach Hotel in Banjul has in attendance important dignitaries across the continent of Africa.

Notable amongst them are the Ghanaian former Chief of Defense Staff General Joseph Nunoo Mensah(rtd), The Gambia Inspector General of Police, the Executive Governor of Abia State Dr okezie Ikpeazu and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State.

The Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim k Idris was represented by the Commissioner of Police Anambra State CP Umar Garba.

The conference came to an end on Thursday 15th November 2018 with the award lecture delivered by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.