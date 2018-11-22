Osinbajo And Amaechi Led A Delegation To Ota to beg Obasanjo?

Though PDP supporters and campaigners alike have been using these photographs to show that President Muhammadu Buhari sent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to Ota, Ogun State to beg Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to change his mind and support Buhari for re-election next year, this is far from the truth.

Laolu Akande, the spokesman for Osinbajo clarified that the photographs being bandied around were actually taken at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja when Osinbajo bumped into Obasanjo on his way to Lagos.

See Akande’s tweet: ”Ignore reports VP Osinbajo alongside Minister Amaechi held meeting with former President Obasanjo in Ota. Yesterday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on his way to Lagos, VP ran into the former President who had just landed. They exchanged pleasantries. Period”