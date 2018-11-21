University of Ibadan (UI) Honours Crescent Varsity Bursar

As part of activities marking its 70th Anniversary, the University of Ibadan, Nigeria has recognised the Bursar of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Alhaji Jimoh Bankole with an "Award of Honour" in recognition of his lifetime achievements in education sector.

He received the award at the Trenchard Hall in the Central Administration quardrangle of the University of Ibadan in company of the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila.

In a certificate of honour tagged "UI @ 70: Sustaining the Legacy, Raising the Bar", signed and presented by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abel Olayinka, Alhaji Bankole was conferred with the award for his "lifetime achievements and commitment to service" by the premier university.

Bankole who had also served as University of Ibadan Bursar between 1999 and 2009 after rising through the ladder, said it was gratifying to have received such an award from a prestigious institution such as UI "and that I am being honoured after about a decade of leaving office shows that all my labour to stabilise UI's finances were not in vain. I feel so happy".

He reminisced that he became acting bursar at a time when the University of Ibadan was in financial crisis to the tune of a billion Naira, that all the debts were settled and by the time he was leaving office, the university had a surplus of nearly N3 billion.

Bankole who joined the employ of Crescent University,Abeokuta in 2013 revealed that "the experience gained in handling the finances of UI has helped a lot in charting the part to financial stability at Crescent University as most of the debts I inherited at CUAB -about N474 million-have been paid off."

He dedicates the award to his late son, Engr. Muhammad Bankole, who according to him "believed in the virtues of hard-work, diligence and being trustworthy."