Again, Imo Deputy Governor Floors Okorocha, Son-in-law 

While still rueing over the collateral defeats at the just concluded All Progressives Congress Governorship primary elections, Governor Rochas Okorocha with son-in-law, Hon. Uche Nwosu has suffered another humiliation in already sorry situation with the Imo State High Court, Owerri granting Prince Eze Deputy Mariners, the Deputy Governor's prayers for nullification of the purported October 6, 2018 APC governorship election.

The presiding Judge, Hon. Justice K.A. Ojiako earlier today had nullified the purported primary election upon which Governor Okorocha's son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu claims that he is the APC governorship candidate in the State.

The court had granted all the prayers sought by Prince Madumere, the Deputy Governor of the State, that only October 1, 2018 APC primary election and the contestants be declared as the only relevant and valid primary electioneering process, through which Senator Hope Uzodinma emerged winner.

The judgement was based on the Order of the Court granted by Abuja High Court restraining the party from conducting any fresh primary elections until the determination of the matter before it over October 1, 2018 primary election. Therefore the defiance of the Agbakabia led committee was only an effort in futility if not an affront to the extant laws guiding court processes.

With today's judgment, the foundation upon which Mr. Nwosu is defiantly parading himself as the governorship candidate of APC, Imo State has been quashed, thereby laying to rest all Okorocha and son-in-law's claims over who the standard bearer of the party is.

It will be recalled that since the emergence of Senator Uzodinma as the Standard bearer of All Progressives Congress, Governor Okorocha and his heir apparent son-in-law, Mr. Nwosu have been claiming victory and going about calling the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole names, accusing him of compromising the process to favour Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, Comrade Oshiomole had accused Governor Okorocha of wanting him to compromise the primary election process in Imo so as to help him build a family political dynasty.