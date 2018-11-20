You brought peace to Nigeria: Abdusalami eulogizes Jonathan

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, said former President Jonathan brought peace to the country by conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

He said the nation could not thank Jonathan enough.

He said, “We cannot thank you enough for the peace we are having in the country when you honourably conceded defeat in the 2015 election.

“You have brought peace to this country. You remain an example for Africa.

“You have shown you love your country more than you love power. I wish you well and I wish you many happy returns.” – Punch