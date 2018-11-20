Ganduje, Ajimobi, Others To Cordinate APC Peace and Reconciliation Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.

This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.

The full composition of the committee for each zone:

NORTH-WEST

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar

Gov. Yahaya Bello

Sen. Adamu Aliero

Sen. Danjuma Goje

Sen. Jim Nwobodo

Amb. Fati Balla

SOUTH-EAST

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman

Gov. Samuel Lalong

Gov. Kayode Fayemi

Sen. Godswill Akpabio

Alh. Umaru Dembo

Alh. Nasiru Koki

Mrs. Ify Okoye

SOUTH-WEST

Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman

Gov. Nasiru el Rufai

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode

Sen. Ken Nnamani

Prof. Modupe Adelabu

Dr Dakuku Peterside

Sen. Seida Bugaje

NORTH-CENTRAL

Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman

Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Jibrilla Bindow

Chief Pius Akinyelure

Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani

Chief Audu Ogbe

SOUTH-SOUTH

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman

Gov. Atiku Bagudu

Gov. Abubakar Bello

Sen. Gbemisola Saraki

Mr Emeka Wogu

Mr Sullivan Chime

Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

NORTH-EAST

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman

Gov. Aminu Masari

Gov. Abubakar Badaru

Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe

Mr Matthew Omegara

Hajia Hafsat Baba

Gen. Abdullahi Aboki