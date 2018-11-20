TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 20 November 2018 14:18 CET

Ganduje, Ajimobi, Others To Cordinate APC Peace and Reconciliation Committees

By The Nigerian Voice

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.

This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.

The full composition of the committee for each zone:

NORTH-WEST
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman
Gov. Mohammed Abubakar
Gov. Yahaya Bello
Sen. Adamu Aliero
Sen. Danjuma Goje
Sen. Jim Nwobodo
Amb. Fati Balla
SOUTH-EAST
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman
Gov. Samuel Lalong
Gov. Kayode Fayemi
Sen. Godswill Akpabio
Alh. Umaru Dembo
Alh. Nasiru Koki
Mrs. Ify Okoye
SOUTH-WEST
Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman
Gov. Nasiru el Rufai
Gov. Akinwumi Ambode
Sen. Ken Nnamani
Prof. Modupe Adelabu
Dr Dakuku Peterside
Sen. Seida Bugaje
NORTH-CENTRAL
Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman
Gov. Godwin Obaseki
Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu
Gov. Jibrilla Bindow
Chief Pius Akinyelure
Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani
Chief Audu Ogbe
SOUTH-SOUTH
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman
Gov. Atiku Bagudu
Gov. Abubakar Bello
Sen. Gbemisola Saraki
Mr Emeka Wogu
Mr Sullivan Chime
Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam
NORTH-EAST
Gov. Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman
Gov. Aminu Masari
Gov. Abubakar Badaru
Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe
Mr Matthew Omegara
Hajia Hafsat Baba
Gen. Abdullahi Aboki


No condition is permanent
By: John Jacob

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists