Ganduje, Ajimobi, Others To Cordinate APC Peace and Reconciliation Committees
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.
This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.
Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.
The full composition of the committee for each zone:
NORTH-WEST
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman
Gov. Mohammed Abubakar
Gov. Yahaya Bello
Sen. Adamu Aliero
Sen. Danjuma Goje
Sen. Jim Nwobodo
Amb. Fati Balla
SOUTH-EAST
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman
Gov. Samuel Lalong
Gov. Kayode Fayemi
Sen. Godswill Akpabio
Alh. Umaru Dembo
Alh. Nasiru Koki
Mrs. Ify Okoye
SOUTH-WEST
Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman
Gov. Nasiru el Rufai
Gov. Akinwumi Ambode
Sen. Ken Nnamani
Prof. Modupe Adelabu
Dr Dakuku Peterside
Sen. Seida Bugaje
NORTH-CENTRAL
Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman
Gov. Godwin Obaseki
Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu
Gov. Jibrilla Bindow
Chief Pius Akinyelure
Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani
Chief Audu Ogbe
SOUTH-SOUTH
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman
Gov. Atiku Bagudu
Gov. Abubakar Bello
Sen. Gbemisola Saraki
Mr Emeka Wogu
Mr Sullivan Chime
Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam
NORTH-EAST
Gov. Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman
Gov. Aminu Masari
Gov. Abubakar Badaru
Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe
Mr Matthew Omegara
Hajia Hafsat Baba
Gen. Abdullahi Aboki