Dogara felicitates with Muslim faithful On Eid Maulud

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the Muslims in the country on the commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Dogara, in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, called on the Muslim faithful to replicate in their lives, the virtues of righteousness, honestly, charity and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the celebration of the birth of the Prophet was an opportunity for the adherents to renew faiths, rejuvenate their spirit and engender love in the society.

”The life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings on piety, unity, charity, peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness should serve as a lesson and guidance as we march towards building a nation of our dream.

”As we mark this year’s Eid Maulud, I wish to rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters and to urge that we take advantage of the occasion to renew our bond of unity and love as a people of common destiny and to continue to pray for peace, progress and stability of the nation, especially as we inch closer to 2019 general elections,” he said.