Sahara Group Urges Collaboration At South Sudan Oil & Power Conference

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Power Group is joining forces with Africa Oil & Power as a strategic partner for this year’s South Sudan Oil & Power conference scheduled to hold in Juba from November 20-22.

The energy giant is expected to highlight the need for collaboration among all stakeholders within and outside Africa as South Sudan; the world’s youngest democracy continues its march towards economic growth and development.

Billed as “Africa’s Elite Energy Event”, the conference has been commissioned and endorsed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Energy & Dams of South Sudan and is expected to address some of the most critical topics affecting the energy sector including the growth of exploration activities, the resumption of oil production, regional infrastructure, and security status at operational areas, among others.

Mrs. Uzokwe is Director, Governance & Sustainability- Sahara Group Ltd

Sahara Group’s Director for Governance & Sustainability, Pearl Uzokwe will deliver an opening keynote address on the first day of the conference. Speaking ahead of the event, she said “It is highly commendable that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is lending support to such an important conference. We expect that it will bring together some of the most important stakeholders in the public and private sector to kick-start critical conversations as a prelude to creating organic synergies and long lasting cross-sectoral collaboration for the nation’s economic development. “

The South Sudan Oil & Power 2018 builds on the success of last year’s conference and will feature ministerial keynotes and other delegates from the East Africa region. Those in attendance will be part of several panel discussions on the energy sector as well as interactive workshops for doing business in South Sudan.

Mr. Guillebon is CEO, Sahara Energy International Ltd PTE

Amongst these workshops is one which will be hosted by Sahara Group titled “Collaborative Private Sector Participation in South Sudan’s Power Sector”.It will be jointly led by Uzokwe and Valery Guillebon-CEO Sahara Energy International Ltd PTE, the conglomerate’s oil & gas commodity trading and logistics division.

Uzokwe, who recently emerged as the arrowhead of the Conglomerate’s Governance and Sustainability Directorate said “We anticipate that the conference will be pivotal to providing a credible roadmap that will drive ongoing developmental activities in South Sudan. Sahara Group is delighted to join all stakeholders in this all important mission and looks forward to partnering with the nation to light up South Sudan and lay a solid foundation for sustainable development in South Sudan.”