MARITIME PARTNERSHIP: SYLVA LEADS JAMAICAN DELEGATION TO OKERENKOKO (Photos)

Governing Council Chair of the newly eatablished Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Chief Timipre Sylva, on monday led a delegation from the Caribbean Maritime University in Jamaica to the recently established maritime schoo in Okerenkoko

At the top of the delegation was Prof. Pritz Pinnock, President of the Caribbean Maritime University, Prof Ibrahim Ajagunna other leading Maritime figures from the Americas

In her welcome remark, Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Prof Maureen Etebu stressed the strategic importance of the visit which she described as a 'dream come true'. Prof Etebu noted the significant growths of the university in so short a time and hailed the visionary leadership of Chief Timipre Sylva

Sylva, in his speech, said 'I saw enthusiasm and eagerness in the students and staff of this University which is a very good thing. We are on course, with the help of our Caribbean friends here, to develop an international curriculum' Sylvaemphasized the Federal Governments commitment and passion towards the University 'The Federal Government of Nigeria takes you (The University) very seriously', the former governor of Bayelsa State said

Speaking on behalf of the Jamaican delegation, President of the Caribbean Maritime University, Prof Pritz Pinnock affirmed his university's commitment to partner their Nigerian counterpart. 'We have passed the negotiation stage, we are now partners because we have common interests'

The Caribbean team offered books, manuals and scholarship packages for some students. Going further, the delegation offered exchange programs and high data technical support amongst others

The team is scheduled to meet with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other top government functionaries within the week to formalize the signing of an MoU between the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko and the Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica

The Nigerian Maritime University, first of its kind in the country is to postion Nigeria on the path of her full Maritime potential. Established in 2017, the Univeristy kicked off on the 12th of April, this year, with Chief Timipre Sylva as the pioneer Governing Council Chairman

Julius Bokoru is the Media Assistant to Chief Timipre Sylva