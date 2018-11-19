International Friendly: Public Holiday Boosts Nigeria, Uganda Clash

With the declaration of tomorrow as a public holiday by the Federal Government, the international friendly match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cranes of Uganda scheduled for that day has received a big boost.

Hundreds of civil servants, who have been longing to watch the encounter, would no longer have any inhibitions as they will now come from their respective homes to watch the curtain raiser and the main match.

Sources from different sales outlets of the tickets for the competition, scheduled for the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, revealed that since the announcement was made public, there has been considerable increase in the number of tickets being sold.

The Cranes of Uganda are expected to arrive Asaba today, Monday, November 19, 2018 while the Super Eagles returned back to Asaba yesterday, Sunday, November 18, 2018 after qualifying for the next Nations Cup.

Before the main encounter billed to begin by 4:00pm, there would be a curtain raiser between former Super Eagles International players and a Home Base team by 2:00pm.

Tickets for the match are on sale in different outlets in Asaba and Warri at N2, 000 for VIP and N1, 000 for regular.