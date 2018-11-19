Double tragedy: sacked OAU lecturer remanded in prison over sex for marks scandal

The Federal High Court in Osogbo today remanded the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele in prison over his demand for sex from student of the university, Miss Monica Osagie.

The lecturer who was sacked from the university over the matter was arraigned in court by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

Counsel to ICPC Kehinde Adedoyo told the court that Akindele committed the offense on 16th of September, 2017 in contravention of Sections 8(1)(A) (2) and 18(d) of the corrupt practices and other related offenses Act 2000 and is punishable under the law.

Professor Akindele pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr Fola Omotoso urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms but the judge declined.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu remanded the professor in prison and adjourned the case till 27th of November for further hearing.