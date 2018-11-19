Presidential Campaign: Durotoye flags-off campaign, feeds, clothes over 500 less privileged in Ajegunle, Lagos

Mr Fela Durotoye, the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has said the high incidence of poverty is a result of bad leadership provided by Nigerian politicians.

Speaking at an event to flag-off his presidential campaign in Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos State, he said that Nigeia is a rich country and her people should have no business being poor.

The ANN presidential candidate added that the poverty situation in the country has been worsened by what he called “bad leadership and greed on the part of Nigerian leaders.”

Durotoye stated that infrastructure like road and electricity are bad because those in charge of them have stolen the money.

According to him, “From here we are going around across Nigeria, to all the 774 local governments and we have people in all of these local governments, we have groups that we have been organising for many years and all the people who think we don’t have structure they are going to be surprised and they will now see our structure at work.

“We are using social impart to touch the lives of people in every community, in every state, in every local government, in every ward, we have people there that are going to be doing the kind of things I am doing now, so the impact is going to be felt all across the nation, not just with food, not just with clothes, it is going to be in every way.”

According to him, Ajegunle was chosen for the flag off of the campaign because of his belief in the potential of the people of the area, “we came here because one of the members of our team is involved in a project called from Beggar to Boss and we came here to support him and support the people of Ajegunle.

“I believe there is no better place to start this campaign than Ajegunle, because Ajegunle has so much potential, when you look at Ajegunle people can look down on Ajegunle, but Ajegunle has produced many stars, Ajegunle has great human resource that has come out of here, so we come here to tell them that the new Nigeria is coming that is why we kicked off from here.”

Describing himself as a man who loves Nigeria and was ready to lay his life down for the millions of people to build a new Nigeria, Durotoye said he has been involved over the years in building people to create the Nigeria of their dream and has also contributed his quota overtime to reviving the decaying educational structure in the country.

“I believe Nigeria can become a great nation, where a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody and that is what I have laid my life down to do, I am a nation builder and I have laid my life down to build a better nation.

“I am not doing anything for the sake of politics, this is who I am and this is who I have always been, this is what I have always been doing, I have always been mingling with the under privileged, at one time I did not have anything too,” he said.