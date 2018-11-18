Industrial Training Fund (itf) Trains Over 300 Youths In Ebonyi.

No fewer than three hundred and ten youths of Ebonyi stata extraction have been trained by the Industrial Training Fund on various vocational skills.

The Area manager of the agency Mrs Ifeyinwa Osagie disclosed this when she led other management staff on a courtesy visit to the State Governor Engr David Nweze Umahi at the Government house, Abakaliki.

Mrs Osagie said the beneficiaries were trained in the areas of catering, Aluminum fabrication and tiling, adding the 20 physically challenged youths were also trained in GSM repairs and bead making.

She said the beneficiaries of the training were also assisted with equipment to enable them become self reliant and disclosed their readiness to partner Ebonyi state government in the training of its workforce.

Responding, the governor who was represented by the deputy governor Dr Kelechi Igwe said the present administration has expended over 3bn in the empowerment of youths and women in the last three years.

While commending ITF for the gesture, Gov Umahi appealed to them to increase the number of trainees in the state because of the peculiar nature of the state which has long years of marginalization before it was created.

He gave an assurance that government would give them all the necessary assistance required for their smooth operations in the state.