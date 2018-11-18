TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 18 November 2018 17:44 CET

Photo Report: Mrs Bolanle Ambode Bags Patron of National Council of Women's Societies, Nigeria
National Council of Women's Societies, Nigeria, Lagos State Branch

By Folashade Kadiri

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (M) flanked by the President, National Council of Women's Societies, Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, Alhaja Agoro Sikirat (r); Alhaja Memunat Ajao (L); and other members of the council, during the investiture of the wife of the governor as Patron of NCWS Lagos State, over the weekend, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); President, National Council of Women's Societies, Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, Alhaja Agoro Sikirat (2nd right); and other members; Dr. (Mrs.) Nike Oduwole (r) & Alhaja Memunat Ajao (L), during the investiture of the wife of the governor as Patron of NCWS Lagos State, over the weekend, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode holding the National Council of Women's Societies' Constitution. with her is the Council President, Lagos State Branch, Alhaja Agoro Sikirat, during the investiture of the wife of the governor as Patron of NCWS Lagos State, over the weekend, at Lagos House, Ikeja.


