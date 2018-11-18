Atiku, Umahi bag New Telegraph Award

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Presidential candidate of of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP was among notable Nigerians who were honoured at the 2018 New Telegraph Award.

While the Former Vice President received political icon of the decade, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State emerged Governor of the year in Agriculture, Empowerment, and road infrastructure.

Speaking shortly before the presentation of the awards held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria island, Lagos, the Managing Director of the New Telegraph newspaper, Mrs Funke Egbemode said the Award was instituted to appreciate and encourage Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the development of the country in different sectors.

She said the reciepients were nominated and properly scrutinuzed , adding the those whose excelled were designated for the awards.

According to the panel of judges and Editorial Board, Former President Atiku Abubakar was being honored because of his efforts at job creation and fostering unity among Nigerians.

On the side of Governor David Nweze Umahi, the Editorial Board said he has placed Ebonyi on the world map through his achievements.

According to them, the Umahi's agricultural revolution especially in the areas of rice production is widely acknowledged, stressing that the governor is reputed for empowering, youths and widows in Ebonyi.

They emphasised that construction of roads on concrete pavement which will not be compared to any other state has remained a huge initiative of Governor to develop all the books and. Cranny of the state.

Responding, the former vice President said the award will further encourage him to do more for humanity, and reteriateed his resolve to work towards the progress of Nigeria if elected president next year.

Atiku who was represented by former Governor of Ogun State Otumba Gbenga Daniel said he would soon unfold his campaign documents and that his campaign ahead of the presidential election would be issue based

The Governor of Ebonyi Engr David Nweze Umahi who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe appreciated New Telegraph and entire Nigerians for acknowledging his modest achievements and assured that he would continue to make welfare of people the priority of his administration.

A total of 20 Nigerians including serving governors and business men were also bestowed with awards.