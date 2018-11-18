Kidnap: Zamfara Twins Freed After Payment Of N15m Ransom

The famous Zamfara twins, Hassana and Hussaina, who were kidnapped a month ago have been released.

They were released unhurt, according to Daily Nigerian, which also reported that N15 million ransom was paid before their release.

The money was raised through crowd funding, family contributions and borrowing. The largest contribution came from Senator Kabir Marafa.

On Wednesday, the abductors of the twin sisters threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ransom was not made on time.

The twins, Hassana and Hussaina, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town, while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding.

A family member, Ibrahim Abubakar, who spoke with the kidnappers and the twins on phone on Thursday, said the kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N15 million.

In a viral audio clip, one of the twin sisters, Hussaina was heard sobbing, complaining about maltreatment and appealing for help.

“I am battling with headache. We are in dire situation, they are about to kill us,” Hussaina said.

“They beat us every morning. Please help rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence.

“We are starving. Please get contributions even from the general public,” they said.

But one of the abductor’s interjected, saying the call would be the last he would make with the twins as they failed to deliver the ransom.

