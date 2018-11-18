"Buhari Double" Senator Shehu Sani Reacts, Calls It " imaginative and mythical character" Of Shakespearean Nigeria

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has reacted to viral reports that ‘real’ President Muhammadu Buhari is ‘dead’

The reports making the rounds online had it that Buhari was dead and the President in Aso Rock was Jibril El Sudan.

But, Shehu Sani reacting on his Twitter page, discarded such report, saying Buhari has no ‘double’

The Kaduna lawmaker urged Nigerians to see ‘Jibrin’ as an imaginative character.

Sani wrote, “There’s no one and nothing like Jibril El sudan. Buhari ‘Caesar’ is healthy and has no double.

“But you can literally refer Jibrin as an imaginative and mythical character in Shakespearean Nigeria. Its natural to creatively invent characters and promote conjectures in our theatre of the absurd.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday vowed to expose how Jubril Aminu was transformed to replace ‘dead Buhari’ in London.

The IPOB leader describing the act as evil, promised to expose the evil work of a cabal in the presidency.