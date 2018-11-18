UBA Customer Collapses After Losing All His Money Due To Alleged Bank’s ‘Negligence’

A UBA customer has reportedly collapsed after allegedly losing all the money in his account due to the negligence of the bank.

It was pure confusion last week when a man collapsed inside a bank after discovering that his account has been emptied by fraudsters due to negligence by the bank.

The sad incident reportedly happened at a branch of UBA located at Chevron, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the man revealed that he had initially visited the bank to inform the customer care unit to put a hold on his account immediately after he lost his phone. But, according to him, nothing was done about the matter.

After a while, when he returned to the bank again, he discovered that all his money had been wiped off by the suspected fraudsters who got hold of his SIM card through his lost phone.

The man, who demanded a refund from the bank, said he worked so hard for the money. At a point, he became so devastated that he collapsed.