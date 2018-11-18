Two Crescent Varsity Alumnae Become Chartered Acountants

Two first-class products of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Rasheedat Olowookere and Rofiat Alli have become chartered accountants with the Institution of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

They are now qualified to add the title "ACA" after their names.

Receiving the news, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila congratulated the two alumnae for making the university proud once again, stressing that the vision of the founder, His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola was being fulfilled especially in enhancing a girl-child education.

Rofiat Alli in a joyful mood after bagging her ACA.

Rasheedat Olowookere was the best graduating student in 2016 from the Department of Accounting while Rofiat Alli who after bagging a first-class degree honours at Crescent University in 2013 also clinched a distinction in Forensic Accounting from University of Portsmouth,England in 2016.

Olowookere registered with the ICAN during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2017 and wrote her first examination in November 2017 diet.

According to her, " One of the major challenges I faced in the course of the examination was working and also preparing for examination. Although, I attended ICAN tuition house for tutorials which assisted me in the preparation but still, it was not easy, going to work Monday to Friday and attending weekend classes (Saturday and Sunday) from 7am-7pm. Alhamdulilah, we eventually scale through."

She acknowledged that Crescent University had contributed immensely to her performance in the ACA qualification." With my BSc. Accounting certificate obtained in Crescent University, I had the opportunity of being exempted from the examination at the first level (Foundation level) and two papers of the second level examination (Skills level) which further encouraged me to write the remaining examinations of the Institute in due course."

Olowookere who currently works with an audit/accounting firm in Lagos added that most of the topics faced at ICAN examination had been taught by her lecturers while in Crescent University and that her next step was to register and become a chartered member of Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA).

In the same vein, Rofiat Alli also obtained her accounting certification from ICAN in May 2018, which awarded her the status of Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA).

Alli has also co-authored an article with her dissertation supervisors in the Accounting Forum (Elsevier) this year.

Currently she works as a Project Accounting Consultant in an ERP Consulting Company in Lagos, Nigeria.