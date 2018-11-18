Raheem Olawuyi Of APC Wins Kwara By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency bye-election in Kwara state.

Announcing the results, INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Abimbola Adesoji, said APC had 21,236 votes, followed by PDP with 18,095 votes.

He added that the Labour Party had 150 votes; just as the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) had 76 votes while UPN had 42 votes.

He said out of the 40,930 total votes cast, the total valid votes were 39,599 while 1,331 votes were rejected.