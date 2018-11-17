AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars

At a glance, below, is a table showing those names confirmed by SaharaReporters to have been listed by the DSS report as paying or attempting to pay bribes, in millions or hundreds of thousands, to Oshiomhole and his cronies.

As exclusively reported by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the Department of State Services (DSS) has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to prosecute Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for allegedly receiving at least $55million in relation to the nationwide primaries of the party.

Asides the presidency, the DSS also forwarded its findings to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Total $55 million is what Adams is alleged to have received. Some party chieftains claim it is $80 million,” a source aware of the contents of the report had told SaharaReporters.

According to report, $17 million is what Oshiomhole allegedly received as bribe from Zamfara: $10 million for him, $7 million shared between Farouk Adamu, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives; Niyi Adebayo, former Governor of Ekiti State; and other party chieftains.

“Adamu was the collection coordinator,” said the source. “Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, gave $3 million; Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the state, offered $500,000 but it was rejected; Dapo Abiodun, the APC candidate in Ogun State, paid $5 million. The DSS also said some of the money was paid into Oshiomhole's niece’s account.”

Source Position Amount Zamfara --- $17 million​​ Hope Uzodinma APC Governorship Candidate, Imo State $3 million​ Rochas Okorocha Governor of Imo State $500,000​ (Rejected) Dapo Abiodun APC Governorship Candidate, Imo State $5 million​ Others --- Unknown TOTAL $55million/$80 million

Credit: Sahara Reporters