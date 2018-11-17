APC Loses Cross Rivers Chairman To Motor Accident

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Dr Matthew Achigbe has died in a ghastly motor accident.

Achigbe died in the accident while traveling from Ebonyi State to Obubra Local Government area in Cross River.

Sen. John Owan-Enoh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has described as “shocking” the death of Achigbe.

Owan-Enoh, who spoke in a telephone interview with NAN, said that Achigbe was a fine gentleman who united the party in the state.

“I am very shock at the death of Dr Achigbe. He was such a fine gentleman who worked tirelessly to unite the party in the state.

“It is regrettable for Dr Achigbe to die at this critical point in time.

“His death is a lost to his family, the state and the entire APC family. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

Also Mr Hilliard Eta, the National Vice Chairman of APC, South South, described Achigbe’s death as devastating.

“I am in a state of shock. I am completely devastated. This is a lost too much. I am not completely in charge of the right words to use now,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, also described the death as a big lost to the state.

“His demise is very pathetic. He was such a fine gentleman who was down to earth,” he said.