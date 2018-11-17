2019 election: Presidency reacts to alleged viral audio of Saraki

The Presidency has reacted to an alleged audio of Senate President, Bukola Saraki revealing how much he spent campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 election.

Saraki had in the viral audio said he spent about N200m for campaigning for President Buhari in 30 states during 2015 election.

The Senate president lamenting in the audio also explained that he is angry with President Buhari because he was not compensated and has not benefited from the APC government since 2015.

He, however, promised that it will not be the same in 2019 as president Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar will make funds available and empower youths.

Reacting to the audio, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s Special Adviser on New Media in a post on Twitter agreed with all Saraki allegedly said.

According to Ahmad, the audio shows what opposition parties are fighting for ahead of 2019 elections.

“This audio will make you understand what those people are really fighting for. (fighting for themselves ONLY, not for you or for the country).

“Saraki has said it exactly the way it is, and he rightly put it in way that can be understood by all. The choice is all yours!