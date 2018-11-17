MOSOP Election 2018: Electoral Committee Releases Timetable, Guidelines

Below is the new timetable as announced by Chief Nkala:

MOSOP ELECTION – SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

S/N ACTIVITIES DATE 1. Sales and submission of forms Mon 12th Nov – 22nd Nov, 2018 2. Town/Chapter Elections 24th Nov. 2018 3. Gokana/Babbe Kenkhana/Bori Kingdoms Elections Wed. 28th Nov. 2018 4. Nyokhana/Tai Ban - Ogoi/Eleme Kingdoms Elections Saturday 1st Dec. 2018 5. Display of list of Aspirants for National Affiliates and MOSOP Exco Wednesday 5th Dec. 2018 6. Screening of Aspirants for National offices Saturday 8th – Wed. 12th Dec. 2018 7. Display of List of cleared contestants Friday 14th Dec. 2018 8. National Affiliates manifesto/Elections Saturday 15th Dec. 2018 9. MOSOP Exco manifesto/Election Sat. 22nd Dec, 2018

Note that this schedule supersedes all previous arrangement

Rev. Richard Biragbara

Secretary

MOVEMENT FOR THE SURVIVAL OF THE OGONI PEOPLE

(MOSOP)

Peace and Freedom Center Bori-Ogoni. P.O Box 10162, Port Harcourt

GUIDELINES FOR MOSOP ELECTIONS – DECEMBER 2018

The Electoral Committee deliberated and issued the following guidelines made pursuant to the provisions of the MOSOP Constitution; for the conduct of MOSOP elections scheduled to hold in December, 2018. Aspirants/Candidates are therefore advised to carefully and thoroughly study to be properly guided.

A. ELIGIBILITY

All aspirants/candidates

(i) Must be Ogoni by birth or by naturalization or by marriage (in case of women);

(ii) Must not only be a registered/bonafide member of any of the constituent organizations that makeup MOSOP but must have also be registered in his or her town/chapter and must have recognizably participated actively in MOSOP activities.

(iii) Must be someone that has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

(iv) Must have paid his/her dues for the past two (2) years as at the time of submission of nomination form;

(v) Shall have their election forms endorsed by not less than two (2) registered/bonafide members of MOSOP who would serve as nominators.

(vi) Shall sign on to an undertaking committing themselves to non-violence and proper civil conduct at all times and shall as well prevail on their supporters to do same. Candidates found guilty of non-compliance shall be disqualified.

B. AGE

(i) Persons running for the office of President of MOSOP and other national elective positions shall not be less than 30 years of age, except for aspirants into student’s union executives who shall not be less than 18 years.

(ii) Candidates seeking election into the office of Kingdom coordinators of MOSOP (Kingdom/Special Unit) and other Kingdom offices shall not be less than 30 years of age, except for aspirants into students union executives who shall not be less than 18 years.

C. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION

(i) Candidates seeking election into the office of the President, Deputy President and Secretary General of MOSOP shall possess a minimum of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) while contestants for other positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC) shall posses a minimum qualification of school certificate or its equivalent.

(ii) Candidates aspiring to national offices of the constituent organizations (affiliates) shall possess a minimum of school certificate or its equivalent;

(iii) Candidates running for the offices of the Kingdom Co-ordinator/Deputy Co-ordinator/Secretary (applicable to special units too) and other Kingdom offices shall hold a minimum qualification of a school certificate or its equivalent.

D. COLLECTION OF ELECTION FORMS

(i) Collection of forms shall end November 23, 2018. The period may be extended if only there is extreme need to do so.

(ii) The forms shall be collected/issued upon the payment of the appropriate fee, which are as stated hereunder:-

(iii) National Executive Committee: President N20,000

Dep. President N15,000

Secretary-General N15,000

Other offices N10,000

(iv) National Exco (Affiliates): Chair N3,000

Vice Chair N2,500

Secretary N2,500

Other offices N2,000

(v) Kingdom Exco/Affiliate Exco/

Special Unit Executive: Kingdom Co-ord/

Affiliate Head/

S/Unit Co-ord N1,500

D/Co-ord/V/

Affiliate Head/

V/S-Unit Co-ord N1,000 Secretary N1,000 Other Offices N1,000

(vi) Chapter Exco/Affiliate Exco: Chapter/Affiliate

Leaders N500

D/Leaders N500

Secretary �� N500

Other offices N500

(viii) The forms shall be collected at the chapter.

PLEASE NOTE:

§ In addition to the above, there shall also be a Grand Patron and two (2) Ex-Officio members for the National Executive Committee, one Patron for the national affiliate executives, one Patron for the Kingdoms/Special units and Kingdom affiliates. In the case of the town/chapter affiliates, there shall be one Patron who shall be the COTRA leader in that chapter. All the Patrons shall be people of proven integrity and shall be appointed by the necessary organs.

§ Each town/chapter send her register of members with dues to reach the Electoral Committee on or before November 23, 2018. Dues shall be payable at the chapter.

Rev. Richard Biragbara Chief Emmanuel Nkala

Secretary, Electoral Committee Chairman