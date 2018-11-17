FG Donates 4,200 farm implements, Relief Materials to Empower IDPs in Borno

The Federal Government has donated 4,200 agricultural farm implements and relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI),

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Farouq disclosed this yesterday during the donation of the items in Maiduguri.

She said that the gesture was aimed at ensuring improved living conditions of the IDPs in IDPs camps across the country.

Hajiya Sadiya said that the present administration was also working towards ensuring that all communities were liberated and ensure safe return of all the IDPs back to their communities.

The Federal Commissioner added that Federal Government donated 4,200 agricultural items and relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Birno state as part of efforts to improve their standard of living.

She listed the items as agricultural tools such as irrigation pumps, rake, pesticide, herbicide, sprayer kits and rice, soya beans, wheat, sorghum and millet seedlings.

Others include skill acquisition packs such as sewing machines, grinding machines, wheel barrow among others.

‘‘Our coming here with these items today is to continue to identify and empathise with our brothers and sisters who were displaced in Maiduguri.

‘‘The NCFRMI recognises and applauds the consistent efforts of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to bring an end to insurgency in the Northeast,’’ Sadiya said.

‘‘The provision of these materials today signifies our continued interest in the wellbeing of the affected persons.

‘‘We will continue to identify with every opportunity that will preserve their dignity and encourage them to become self-reliant, Sadiya said.