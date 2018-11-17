TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Business & Finance | 17 November 2018 08:25 CET

Forex: CBN injects $318.03m, CNY 62.18m into Retail SMIS

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

In its last sale before the final Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, November 16, 2018, injected the sum of $318.03million in the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) of the inter-bank foreign market

The CBN also on Friday offered CNY62.18million in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment.

The Bank's Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, while confirming the sales, reiterated that the retail SMIS were for requests in machineries, agricultural and raw materials sub-sectors, while the Chinese Yuan was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.

Again, he assured that the CBN would continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market in order to guarantee exchange rate stability.

It will be recalled that the CBN had on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, intervened in the inter-bank foreign exchange market to the tune of $210 million.

Meanwhile, $1 exchanged for N361 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged for N54.


Unity spreads like wild fire. From individuals to .... to nations
By: Cim encyclopedia

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists