PDP Chairman, Secondus, Atiku, Saraki, PDP Governors Meet In Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and members of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council have met in Abuja to strategise ahead of the commencement of the party’s presidential campaign.

The meeting, which was held at the PDP Presidential Campaign office (Legacy House), was attended by notable members of the council.

Those who attended the meeting included the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus; Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who is also the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is the zonal coordinator of the campaign for North-West; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, zonal coordinator, North-East; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, zonal coordinator, North-Central; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, zonal coordinator, South-South; and a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is the zonal coordinator for the South-West.

Others were the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, zonal coordinator, South-East; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Kabiru Turaki, Chairman, Legal Matters; and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, who is the Chairman, Fund Raising Committee.

It was also gathered that issues of logistics, funding and how to fill other positions in the campaign council were discussed.

It was also gathered that the meeting told Atiku to collapse his campaign structure into the PDP Presidential campaign council, as the leadership of the party insisted that there must not be any duplication.

In preparation for the kick-off of the campaign, the party has started the renovation of the Legacy Building, an action that had made some officers to relocate from their official offices.

It was gathered that the majority of the officers of the campaign council like Atiku, Saraki and the coordinators would have different offices within the building.

Secondus and members of the National Working Committee of the party were also mandated to call a meeting of the party’s National Executive next week where the budget for the presidential campaign would be approved.

The NEC meeting is also expected to ratify the appointment of members of the campaign council.