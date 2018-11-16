Fix Deplorable Agbarho Bridge, Delta NUJ Urges FG, State Governments

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has called on the federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency fix the Agbarho Bridge which has turn a dead trap to motorists.

The union demanded the reconstruction of rails on the bridge to avert incessant accidents that have occurred on it.

It expressed concern at the prevalence of ‘Fake News’ across the country especially in the social media which has heightened tension in the area of security and have unduly heated up the polity.

The Council made its stance known in a Communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, respectively during the November 15th 2018 State Congress, held at Labour House, Asaba, where the Union called on security agencies in the state to redouble their efforts at curbing the resurgence of kidnapping in the state.

“In view of the 2019 general election in Nigeria, the union charged members to conduct themselves as worthy professionals in carrying out their election duties; it also demanded decent treatment of journalists by security personnel, government officials and politicians during the important exercise.

“The union commended the Delta State Government for providing funds to help the local government councils offset backlog of salaries of workers including primary school teachers. It also urged the Governor to look into extending similar gesture in the area of promotion arrears, pension and salary harmonization”.