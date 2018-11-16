Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Organizes 3 -day Annual Confab on Border Security in Borno

The 2018 Nigeria Immigration Service's Annual Conference hosted by the Comptroller General has opened in Maiduguri Monday.

The 2018 three-day long program, themed, "Enhanced Border Security And Controlled Irregular Migration: A Panacea For Internal Security Challenges," was declared open at the Multipurpose Hall of the Borno State Government House, by Governor Kashim Shettima Borno state.

The opening session also had in attendance the Minister of Interior, top government functionaries, military and paramilitary personnel, among others.

"Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted illegal and suspicious migrants in various time, it also foils attacks by the Boko Haram terror groups who try to penetrate our borders. Quite a number of officers and men of the service have made a supreme price in trying to protect our border lands,' Shettima said while declaring it open.

He also added that, "we have learned from our experiences in Borno state that evil makers like Boko Haram explore the ignorance and poverty of residents across border communities, then we should acknowledge that, there is no weapon better than education".

Comptroller-General Muhammad Babandede, in his opening remarks explained the reasons for the choice for the conference considering the theme.

He said "this is the first time this event is taken place in Borno state and the reason is that, our theme is on border security and the state poses quite a number of border control issues, we are aware that a safe border is a safe nation especially when such nation is facing a transnational crises.

"The shrinking of Lake Chad, the fall of Libya and crises in the Magrib are strong external factors that affect our border strategy. I hope this conference can strike the balance and draw the attention of governments including the state governments to invest more along the borders management.

"Borno state capital, Maiduguri is not the story we are hearing elsewhere, I commend the people of Borno state especially the governor for an excellent work in a difficult environment, he achieved so much despite the security challenge facing the state"

Babandede said.

The permanent secretary ministry of interior, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar Tambuwal who represented the minister of interior on his keynote address said that, "the myriad of internal security challenges the country has been facing over the last couple of years has at various fora, being partly blamed on the porosity of the nation's borders.

"Therefore, there is the urgent need for all agencies of government charged with the responsibility of border security to wet in motion, various tools that will enable them to achieve the desire of government which is a secured and business friendly environment.

"Migration is a veritable tool that brings about rapid development and growth in all sectors of a nation's economy. Relatedly, there also exists the perennial challenge of the menace of irregular migration.

The attendant plethora of trans-border criminal activities associated with this scourge of irregular migration, requires a decisive and well plan action, " Tambuwal said.

His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad Masta ll, who also stood in for the shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi commended the Service for choosing Maiduguri for this year's event.

"The Shehu of Borno asked me to thank you all and extend his profound welcome to the immigration officers who are here. Only he who comes to Borno state will know how much the governor has done to us despite the security challenges. He has made the job of the immigration simple because of his contact with all the leaders in three countries surrounding Borno state.

"We appreciate the Nigerian immigration service for holding this event here in Maiduguri, Borno state," the Shehu said.