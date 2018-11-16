Boko Haram Attack Military Base, Kill Three Soldiers

At least three Nigerian soldiers were feared dead after an attack by the Boko Haram terrorists on a military base in Kareto village of Mobbar LGA of Borno state in the northern part of the state.

The said Boko Haram insurgents attacked the base in Kareto village which is located at about 150 kilometres or 90 miles away from Maiduguri city, the state capital of Borno state on Wednesday, night this week.

It was reported that the BHTs temporarily dislodged the troops from the military base before they later repelled the attack with the support the NAF Strike aerial support, sources said.

The military sources did not however state whether the boko haram terrorists succeeded in carting away any of the military weapons or armoury.

However, this attack was the second attack on the said kareto military base in the last two years. The first being the terrible and worst hit where over one hundred soldiers were reported killed and several others declared missing while the while village was set ablaze by the insurgents.