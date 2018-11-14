Angela Quintal recounts CPJ's ordeal in Tanzania

Johannesburg, November 13, 2018--"We drove down a dirt road and entered the premises of what appeared to be a safe house, through a large gate. Several men in plain clothes stood in the front yard. At least one appeared to be armed with a rifle. Their animosity was palpable... We were ordered out of the vehicle into the house and taken upstairs for interrogation."

On November 7, Tanzanian authorities detained and interrogated for several hours CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal and sub-Saharan Africa Representative Muthoki Mumo in the city of Dar es Salaam. The authorities searched their electronic devices, confiscated their passports, and later accused the pair of being the country illegally, which was false . Today, Quintal details their experience in South Africa's Daily Maverick. Read her full harrowing tale .