Gov Ganduje’s Bribery Videos: President Buhari Breaks Silence On The Allegation

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday broke silence on the bribe-taking videos of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the security agencies were vetting the video and that action would be taken on the matter soon.

The President’s response on the Ganduje videos followed a remark by a Kano student in France, who lauded the achievements of the governor, especially on scholarship, and advised the federal government to emulate the governor.

But the president reportedly asked the student if he had watched the governor’s videos receiving bribe in dollars.

“That aside, haven’t you watched the videos of the governor stuffing dollars under his gown?” the president asked rhetorically.

“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty.”.

The Paris town hall meeting, held at Shangrilla Hotel, was attended by Nigerian Students studying in various institutions in France, Nigerian community in France, APC members in France, among others.

The president was accompanied by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, Ambassador of Nigeria to France, Modupe Irele, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno.