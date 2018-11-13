President Buhari Signs Extradition Bill, Signs FCT Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Extradition Bill 2018, which aims at preventing persons who have surrendered to Nigeria in line with the extradition treaty from facing double jeopardy in prosecution.

Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), stated this in Abuja.

“This Act vests jurisdiction on extradition proceedings now on the Federal High Court and no more the Magistrates Court or Magistrates,” he revealed.

“The amendment further introduces a new Section 15(2), preventing double jeopardy as protected by Section 36(9) of the constitution, which prevents a person surrendered to Nigeria in accordance with extraction treaty; obligation from being arrested, detained, extradited or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other country within the Commonwealth or any other country having same extradition agreement with Nigeria.

“If the proceeding relates to an offence for which he has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is sought by the Nigerian authorities.”

Enang also confirmed that Buhari signed the 2018 budget of the Federal Capital Territory, totalling N371.5bn into law.

He disclosed that a third bill, the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was also signed by Buhari.

“This Act is an amendment to the 2007 Act and more succinctly defines matters of appointments to the council, empowers the agency or appropriate person to cause immediate abatement of imminent environmental pollution, while appropriate warrant or court order is sought to ensure public safety, among others,” Enang stated.

Other bills Buhari assented to were the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018; and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Establishment Act) 2018.