Human Rights Activist Salutes Uzodinma, Madumere Over Apc Primary Victory Advises Okorocha To Pay Madumere’s Entitlements

Human Rights Activist, Dr. Ime Stephen has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to applaud the duo of Senator Hope Uzodinma and the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and other members of the coalition group of All Progressives Congress, Imo State chapter, for their recent victory at the just concluded APC guber primary election.

Stephen, the Director General, Centre for International Integrity, Peace and Development in Nigeria made the assertion, yesterday, when he paid a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Government House, Owerri.

Dr. Stephen insisted that the essence of Democracy is for the preservation of fundamental rights of the governed and above all to accord them their constitutional rights to periodically choose who they wish to lead through the ballots.

Renowned Human Activist who was received by the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa, condemned in its entirety what he described as a sad story of impunity and imposition coming from the State. He commended members of All Progressives Congress both at the State and National for standing for justice and ensured the rights candidates emerged.

Stephen further encouraged Prince Madumere in his consistency as a man of integrity with obstinate loyalty. He however posited that: “loyalty does not mean weakness neither does it means lack of pedigree.” While describing loyalty as the greatest virtue in leadership, he warned leaders never to take people of loyalty for granted since it does not mean stupidity.

He used the opportunity to call on Governor Rochas Okorocha to ensure that the full compliments of the office of the Deputy Governor are accorded Prince Madumere in accordance with the verdict of Imo State High Court where the impeachment attempt on him was quashed. He also urged Governor Okorocha to ensure that arrears of his emoluments, salaries and other votes are fully paid, including his aides.

In his conclusion, he called the people of the State to imbibe the spirit of not keeping quiet in the face of oppression, urging them to use their votes to chase out those with corrupt and undemocratic tendencies traits.

Responding, Hon. Onwuchekwa commended Dr. Stephen for finding time to visit in solidarity to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere who he said was unavoidable absent.

Onwuchekwa while acknowledging the encouragements from the Rights Activist, promised to take his entreaties to the Deputy Governor.

Wachukwu Confidence is a Media Assistant, Office of the Deputy Governor