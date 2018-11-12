Ganduje Bribery Scandal: CNPP Issues Ultimatum to EFCC, Chides Court for Stopping Assembly Probe

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin investigation of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State over $5m bribery allegations against him.

The umbrella organisation of all the registered political parties and political associations in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu chided the judiciary for stopping the governor's investigation by the Kano State House of Assembly, accusing it of covering corrupt practices involving highly placed individuals in the country.

Arguing that "the burden of proof that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is covering corrupt members of his party is heavier now with the federal government's continued silence over the allegations against the governor.

"We are amazed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been looking the other way while the allegations against the Kano State governor lingers but quick to freeze the accounts of opposition parties states at the least suspicion of graft.

"We are left to believe that the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the EFCC under Mr Ibrahim Magu only fights corruption in states with opposition leadership.

"Not a few Nigerians have argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a hiding place for corrupt politicians and a cover for looters who want respite from the anti-graft agencies under the current federal government.

"We are totally behind the position of the State House of Assembly that the courts cannot stop it from carrying out its legislative duties and urge the lawmakers to conclude the investigation without fear or favour.

"It is shocking that instead of taking advantage of the fair hearing offered the governor by the state Assembly, Governor Ganduje chose to approach the court to stop the probe.

"Even when the Assembly offered the governor the liberty to appear before the its seven-man investigative panel, the governor chose the dishonourable path by going for a black market order from the Kano State High Court instead of proving his innocence before the committee.

"We are more worried that the EFCC has turned the other way while the Presidency has said that the issue didn't border it.

"We therefore demand immediate commencement of full investigation into the allegations by the EFCC within 14 days or be legally compelled to do so", the CNPP threatened.