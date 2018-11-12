IBB’s House Burgled, Phones And Cash Stolen

Former president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s Guesthouse in the Shango area of Minna, the Niger State capital, was recently attacked by a burglar.

The Burglar broke into a room and allegedly stole four mobile telephones, one power bank and N10,000 cash.

The operatives of the Niger State Police Command have announced the apprehension of the suspect identified as Joseph Peter, who hails from Kuta in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

While speaking to a correspondent when paraded, Peter, a graduate of the College of Education Minna, confessed that he felt stupid breaking into people’s homes and shops, noting that he had no reason for doing so.

The 26-year-old suspect said, “I am a disgrace to the society; I have insulted the human race and I don’t have reasons for doing this; I can’t even tell why I’m into it, honestly.

“My mother was highly disappointed as well as my family members, who looked up to me as a rising star; I have dragged our family name in the mud; it’s unfortunate.”

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident to on Sunday, and said detectives recovered one Fero mobile telephone, Infinix handset, Techno K7, Gionee phone, power bank and N10, 000, all valued at N157,600, from the suspect.

He added that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.