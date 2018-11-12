Group Condemns Atiku's Harassment by Security Officials

We received the news of the embarrassing treatment meted out to our leader and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the combined team of security forces at the nation's airport upon his arrival to Nigeria early this morning with great anger and disappointment.

We wonder what the security officials are looking for in the jet of a senior citizen and statesman like the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar?

Is it not ridiculous that our security personnel who are supposed to guard and protect Nigerians are the very ones terrorising and terrifying the people?

What is the offence of Turaki Adamawa for returning to Nigeria safely?

There is no doubt that the security personnel has given us a pointer of what they plan to do to our leader and other opposition figures during campaigns for 2019 elections.

While we condemn that action in its entirety, we call on the international community to come to our rescue as our democracy is facing serious threat from the tyrannical government of President Buhari.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar can never be intimidated or cowed by the repressive regime in to abandoning his presidential project in Nigeria.

Nigerians should ready themselves to defend the democratic legacy bequeathed to us by our founding fathers.

Signed:

Chief Innocent Edwin,

Assistant Publicity Secretary,

Turaki Vanguard

11/11/2018

Abuja