PDP condemns 'violent' search of Atiku's plane, documents by security agents

Th Peoples Democratic Party has condemned in the strongest terms the security invasion of the plane of its prwidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on return from Dubai United Arab Emirates.

The security agents was said to have violently executed the search and manhandled Atiku who is the main challenger of the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari in the coming presidential election.

PDP flayed the development which it claimed could plunge the country into chaos.

The party’s reaction came via a statement which reads,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns in the strongest terms the unleashing of a special security squad of army, police and paramilitary agencies by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency to physically harass our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Abuja airport, upon his return from Dubai.

It was shocking when the deadly squad, in a Gestapo style attack, and acting on 'orders from above' rushed our candidate immediately he landed and attempted to physically manhandle him before invading his aircraft with dangerous weapons to conduct a violent search.

While they did not find anything incriminating on our Presidential candidate, this deadly squad, violently tampered with certain personal documents and gadgets belonging to him, including some of his campaign documents.

The PDP completely rejects such violence against the person of our Presidential candidate by the Buhari Presidency, which we know has been jittery over Atiku Abubakar's soaring popularity since his emergence as our candidate.

We invite the world to note that having failed to drag down our Presidential candidate with spurious allegations and smear campaign, the APC has now resorted to state-backed violence against him and must be held responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his campaign team.

The PDP is for peace, but we will not accept this recourse to violence, which we believe is orchestrated to directly harm our Presidential candidate, foist a siege mentality on the system and set the stage for series of coordinated violence, ostensibly to truncate a peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election.

The Buhari Presidency and the APC should bear in mind that this is an attack on our democracy and the collective sensibility of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, across board, who have accepted the choice of Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria's next President and they will vigorously deploy every means available in a democracy to defend him and our democratic process.

Today, Atiku Abubakar, as a Presidential candidate, has the highest demography of supporters and volunteers across our nation and we will not hesitate to call them out in defence of democracy if another such attempt is made against our candidate.

Nigeria is not a conquered territory and anybody that wants to foist a totalitarian regime on our land will be firmly resisted

We invite President Buhari to recall that as a Presidential candidate, he had occasions to travel out of the country and the government in power never besieged or harassed him in any way. His administration should therefore not introduce such violence in our democratic space.

Finally, the PDP counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to know that power belongs to God and that the time has come for Nigerians to choose a new President, for which they have collectively rallied around Atiku Abubakar and that their resort to violence, smear campaign, character assassination and rigging will not change this resolve.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary