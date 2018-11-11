Nigerian Security Agents Surround And Search Atiku's Aircraft On Arrival From Overseas Trip

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Sunday alleged that he was searched by state agents upon returning to Abuja.

Atiku has been in Dubai for some weeks now strategising on how to capture power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

While in Dubai, Atiku held a lot of meetings with his associates, including some senators and governors. Pictures of these meetings were posted in the social media.

PMNEWS learnt that immediately Atiku’s plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, it was surrounded by a team of security officials who searched the plane and the staff.

Atiku said the search was aimed at intimidating him and his staff. He said that he remained committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them.

Read Atiku’s twwet below:

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar

@atiku

·

12m

I arrived to Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them.

Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.

Meanwhile Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has condemned the harassment of Atiku by security agents. Read his tweet below:

Ben Murray-Bruce

@benmurraybruce

·

I totally condemn this reckless harassment of @atiku the candidate of the

@OfficialPDPNig as he landed in Abuja. Nigeria is not a fascist state. We will not return to a jackboot dictatorship. This government should face Atiku at the polls, not with force