General News | 10 November 2018 21:47 CET

Ofuani Deployed To Function As DPPCL General Manager 

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba
Delta State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, has approved the deployment of Mr. Celestine Ofuani to function as the General Manager of the Delta State Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPCL), publishers of the Pointer Newspapers.

The deployment is sequel to the official disengagement of the substantive General Manager of the company, Mr. Bosah Iwobi, from the services of the company with effect from Friday, November 9, 2018.

Mr. Ofuani is to act in that capacity until the appointment of a new substantive General Manager.

Before his deployment, Mr. Ofuani was the Deputy Director of Information (DDI) in charge of Newsroom and Operations in the State Ministry of Information.


