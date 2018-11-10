The Nigerian Army Appoints a Deputy Vice Chancellor for the newly established Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB).

The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Operation DELTA SAFE, as well as over stayed officers from the THEATRE as part of routine posting. Also, a Deputy Vice Chancellor is appointed for the newly established Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB).

A statement Saturday issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said the posting that affected 103 officers including Majors and Captains is aimed at injecting new hands to further actualize the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai which is, "To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of it's constitutional roles".

It Will be recalled that before this redeployment, the Chief of Army Staff had this week sent goodwill message to the troops congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

Those affected in the redeployment include; The Commander, Headquarters, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Abba Dikko who moves to the Department of Civil Military Affairs as the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Jamil Sarham to remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/Land Component Commander, Major General Nuhu Angbazo now moves to Headquarters 3 Division as the General Officer Commanding while Major General Benson Akinroluyo redeployed from Headquarters 3 Division to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE as Commander.

Others are Major General Victor Ezugwu from Depot Nigerian Army to Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Major General Adeyemi Adetayo from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Department of Army Standard and Evaluation as Director Procurement and Projects and Brigadier General Ifiok Obot redeployed from Headquarters Operation DELTA SAFE to Nigerian Army University Biu as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Military).

Also affected in the redeployment are Brigadier General Olufemi Dada from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Director Combat Development, Brigadier General Solomon Udounwa redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Deputy Director Campaign planning, Brigadier General Adekunle Adesope from Department of Army Standard and Evaluation to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Acting Director in the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management, Brigadier General Caleb Dalhatu moves from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre to Headquarters 81 Division Garrison as Commander, Brigadier General Abdu Hassan redeployed from Headquarters 2 Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Chief of Staff (COS), Brigadier General Kabir Mukhtar from Headquarters 81 Division Garrison to Headquarters Department of Army Administration as Acting Director Manpower, Brigadier General Nasiru Jega redeployed to Headquarters 2 Brigade as Commander, Brigadier General Sani Mohammed moves from Department of Administration to Depot Nigerian Army as Acting Commandant, Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe is to remain in Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander, Colonel Adamu Nura from Headquarters 21 Special Armour Brigade to Nigerian Army Armour School as Chief Instructor, Colonel Louis Lepdung redeployed from Headquarters 25 Task Force Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Deputy Director Research and Development, Colonel Kingsley Umoh from Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Defence Headquarters as Assistant Director Defence Information and Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya moves from Headquarters 3 Division Army Public Relations to Defence Headquarters Garrison Army Public Relations as Deputy Director Army Public Relations.