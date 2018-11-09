Caritas Communications hosts maiden edition of Reputation Leadership Roundtable

Lagos, Nigeria. 8, November 2018: Caritas Communications, a leading reputation solutionsand strategic communications company, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR), is set to host the maiden edition of the Caritas Reputation Leadership Roundtable Summit 2018. The summit, which has the theme, ‘Ethics, Reputation & Technology in a VUCA Economy,’’ will attract top executives, business and thought leaders from various sectors of the economy.

The keynote address will be delivered by Emeka Okpara, Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel. This will be followed by a robust panel discussion that will explore new themes in reputation management, strategic communications in crisis situations, and the influence of modern technology on reputation management.

The panel discussion will be moderated by John Ehiguese, President, Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), and will feature Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, President of African Public Relations Association (APRA); Tunji Abioye, CEO Fuel Communications; Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head Sustainability, Access Bank Plc and Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Interswitch as panelists.

The event will also serve as a platform for the official unveiling and presentation of the book, “Public RelationsThoughts & Deeds,” written by Adedayo Ojo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Communications.The book will be reviewed by Opeyemi Agbaje, Chief Executive Officer, RTC Advisory Services.

According to Boye Longe, Chief Operating Officer of Caritas Communications, “the art of reputation management has evolved globally, and we deemed it fit to highlight some of the new developments. At Caritas, we are practical about implementing new thinking and the book we are about to present is a bold tool for disseminating some of the innovative ideas which are at the center of modern reputation management.”

The summit will be chaired by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari. It is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 21 November, 2018 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 10am prompt.