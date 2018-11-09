A Singing Letter from a Girl with Beards
I sing this song from the bottom
Of native valley, though highly crested
On the wave on my inner person
Cruising the summits of active ignorance
In the world of man in eerie looks and stare
At the beards on my face as if at the owl they look
But I am only a girl harmlessly wearing the truth
of my blood in the beards on my face,
fear me not that I carry package of death
for African men that will dare for my hand
your foremen’s tuition gave you false piety
my beards kill not those that will love me,
my hirsute mars not sweetness amid my legs
just come on you sons of Africa my love is for you
my heart’s love is a theme minus motif of death
it is only foolish fear giving you mirage of death,
I convert not fortune to disgrace, want to affluence,
Life to death, success to doomsday, nor love to grief
By the power of hair that reigns my gin. I yearn to see
Good life for each and all, that will have my love as
The story of their lives, future’s vision starving my stare
Hide not behind the gospel of your juju-men, and the
Empty lyrics of time-worn grandmothers. Sweat and labour
Will earn you bread, wistful mythic earns you none, come
Love me as we labour in unit for the shared dream.
My blood reeks not scent of man nor any bi-curious whiff
Perhaps, your brains have given you sensual distortion, I am a girl
And I have a factory for young men to surf, as I go for a walk
But no, I stop, at zero point of harm from biology of my face
To your treasured lives, come we strive and forge ahead,
From the depth of my heart exudes colorless apologies
To the man vilified owl’s generations as bats’ fraternity
Labelled ugly names from all ranges of things unbecoming,
Man called you the first queer in metamorphosis at Lesbos,
Man has too called me queer, when I am only a
confirmation of nature, having been born without
my choice or efforts, My mother and father could not
still choose my gender-type, My mother’s womb
only a conduit to my natural humanity I am what
I am out of nature’s infinite capacity,
My marginalized feelings are not my crafty designs,
I only express what the universe has in the shelves,
Don’t call me queer out of your tendentious label,
I am soft, humble, gentle and polished lesbian,
Unwilling to contravene conventions of superior order,
So your hatred makes me feel right in the wrong body,
Having no machinery to jump out of this entrapment,
Allow me my rights to live full cycle of my challenge,
As nature have answers to your questionable phobia;
Lions, frogs, chimpanzees, lizards and etc……
Report diversity in orientations,
Some bi-gender others cisgender,
As a normal flower is ever bisexual,
So don’t call me queer at all at all
You will only be queering nature
2) Song of White Rhino
The horn on my nose
Hatches me foes from
World of man, yet not
Member of the jungle
Preys on me, hardness
Of my skin a forte enough
All wars I can fight me
This horn on my nose,
But the gun of a poacher
A hole in my rag of shame
Not a derring-do but I need
Not a horn, God take it away
For the sake of my life
Alexander Opicho sent the poems From Narok, Kenya