President Buhari jets out to France to attend first edition of Paris Peace Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Friday) leave Abuja for Paris, France where he will be participating in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum, taking place between November 11 and 13, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, President Buhari is expected to join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

He will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918, between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

Also, the President will attend a luncheon hosted by his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

Organised by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Forum is based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”

Before returning to Abuja, the President and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in France.

Accompanying the president on the trip are the Governors of Katsina, Anambra and Ekiti States Aminu Masari, Willie Obiano and Kayode Fayemi, respectively.

Others include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.