Ditan Okupe, Doyin Okupe’s son joins Buhari Campaign for 2019

Ditan Okupe, son of Dr. Doyin Okupe, former senior special assistant to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is an ardent supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidency.

In a letter he sent to Festus Keyamo, Buhari’s campaign aide, the young Okupe, who is a lawyer, begged to join the campaign team of Buhari to ensure the president’s victory in 2019.

He described Buhari as the best candidate for the top job, adding that everything must be done to prevent the PDP and its cohorts from returning to power next year.

Ditan Okupe



Reacting to his son’s decison to join the Buhari campaign team, Okupe tweeted: ”Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK & did post graduate in law at theLondon school of economics. We both have had serious issues in the last 5yrs.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck.”

Festus Keyamo also tweeted: ”Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nigeria, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children”