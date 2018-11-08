Stop complaining, your time almost up, Fayose tells Buhari

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has again told President Muhammadu Buhari to face governance and stop complaining, saying; “When he was seeking votes of Nigerians, he never said he was coming to complain. Rather, he promised to fix what he claimed to have identified as the problems.

He said the President’s time was almost up, adding that he said has spent three and half years blaming his predecessors and inflicted both security and economic crises on the country.

Reacting to the President’s statement that he “inherited a mind boggling mismanaged Nigeria,” Fayose said in a statement issued on Thursday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka that “it is no longer funny that a president who assumed office three and half years ago is still complaining about how he met the country instead of Nigerians having

feelings of how well he has solved the problems he claimed that he had capacity to solve.

“He should stop singing the same song of lamentation that he has been singing since 2015 and learn from his colleague in Ghana, who hit the ground running immediately he assumed office.”

Fayose, who said the President should face the reality of a failed tenure and be prepared to leave office next year, added that “only a leader who lacks competence and is challenged by knowledge and exposure will blame his predecessors for over three years.”

“Nigerians of mostly below forty years who voted for the President in 2015 did so because they never experienced him as a Military Head of State. Now that they have seen that he does not have the required capacity to govern a country like Nigeria, they are eager to vote him out.”

The former governor charged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to put everything into the 2019 elections so as to be able rescue Nigerians from the present state of anguish occasioned by the directionless APC government.

“Today, Nigeria has become the ‘Poverty Capital’ of the world. God forbid, a Buhari’s second term will turn Nigeria to a republic of poverty where people will be running to other neighboring countries to feed. PDP must therefore work very hard to save the country from going down completely,” Fayose said.