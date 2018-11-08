Army Foils Boko Haram Attack In Yobe State

Troops of 120 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully foiled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to attack one of their locations at Katarko , in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State following a tip off.

A statement issued Thursday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said the troops immediately swung into action and were able to pushed the terrorists backwards following a superior fire power of the troops.

However, some members of the terrorists group escaped into nearby bushes and efforts are on by troops to get the fleeing members of the group.

Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control by the troops who are currently embarking on clearance patrol.

Residents of Yobe State in general and Katarko in particular are advised to go about their legitimate businesses and to report any suspicious activities or movement in their area to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.