Another Unarmed Civilian Fell To Customs Bullet In Ogun State

It appears there is no end in sight to extrajudicial killings by Customs officers in Ogun State as another unarmed man has fallen to the bullets of operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Command.

This year, no fewer than four persons have been killed by Customs operatives in the state at various times.

The latest killing happened on Wednesday at Ebute along Ilaro-Ojodan, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the operatives had trailed a military truck-head reportedly smuggled into Nigeria to the community, but the Customs officers met a brick wall in an attempt to secure the contraband.

It was further gathered that the suspected smugglers had mobilised residents of the community against the operatives who resisted the hostility.

In the process, there was an encounter between the suspected smugglers and Customs officer, leading to the killing of a 25-year-old man, simply identified as Kehinde.

The victim, who was said to be a farmer, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while on his farmland.

The Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada in a statement, confirmed the incident.

He said, “During the encounter, one of the hoodlums was shot at the upper part of his leg (pelvic girdle) and consequently died.”

He disclosed that the truck-head has been secured at Customs House in Abeokuta for further investigation.

Maiwada added that normalcy has returned to the community following the intervention of police and military personnel.

“Finally, we wish to commend the patriotic role of our sister agencies, traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities who have always partnered with us in our quest to effectively secure our nation,” he said.