President Buhari Mourns Chief Sunny Odogwu

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Odogwu family on the death of Chief Sunny Odogwu, the Ide Ahaba of Asaba.

President Buhari also extends heartfelt condolences to the good people of Asaba and the Government of Delta State on the passage of their illustrious son and respected elder statesman.

The President joins them in honouring the memory of the versatile businessman, who remarkably contributed to the socio-economic development of his immediate community, state and the nation, drawing from his extensive experience as an accomplished industrialist, entrepreneur, publisher and philanthropist.

The President affirms that through his vast business networks, range of skills and perspectives, the late Chief Odogwu demonstrated deep understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians.

President Buhari prays almighty God to comfort the family, friends and business associates of the deceased, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 7, 2018